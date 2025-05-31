GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Champions League: clashes erupt between fans ahead of PSG-Inter Milan final (video)

Football
Par Romaric Déguénon
Moins de 1 min.de temps de lecture
Finale de Ligue des champions: PSG vs Inter Milan
Finale de Ligue des champions: PSG vs Inter Milan@CBS Sports
Host city Munich is already heating up ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final between PSG and Inter Milan, with reports of violent clashes between supporters just hours before kickoff.

The long-awaited showdown between the French and Italian giants is set to take place this Saturday in Munich. PSG, reigning Ligue 1 champions and recent winners of the French Cup, are chasing their first-ever Champions League title. Inter Milan, meanwhile, are aiming to claim a fourth European crown.

Just hours before the final, tensions escalated as fan skirmishes broke out in the Munich metro system. According to Brazilian outlet TNT Sports, several incidents were reported, highlighting the charged atmosphere surrounding the match.


