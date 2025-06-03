GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
CEP 2025 in Benin: Official kickoff this Monday in Lokossa

Society
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
The Certificate of Primary Studies (CEP) exams for the June 2025 session start this Monday, June 2, across the entire Beninese territory.

The official launch of this national exam will take place at the Coopaha Public Primary School (EPP) in the Lokossa school district, Mono department.

The Minister of Preschool and Primary Education, Salimane Karimou, will kick off the exams there, in the presence of several politico-administrative authorities and key stakeholders in the educational system.

For this 2025 session, Benin has a total of 271,890 candidates, marking a 5% increase compared to the previous year. Among them are 140,230 boys and 131,660 girls, indicating a progressive balance in access to basic education.

The arrangement also accommodates 98 candidates with specific needs, including:

21 visually impaired,

16 children with cerebral palsy (CP),

and 61 hearing impaired.

The exams will be held in 805 examination centers spread across the country, ensuring effective and equitable national coverage.

This major academic event is a pivotal step in the educational journey of Beninese schoolchildren and a full-scale test to assess the strength of the primary education system. All logistical and human resources are already in place to ensure an optimal conduct of the exams.

