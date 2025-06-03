CEP 2025 in Benin: no buyback measures allowed, warns Salimane Karimou

- Publicité-

On the eve of the official launch of the 2025 session of the Primary School Certificate (CEP), scheduled for this Monday, June 2, across the entire national territory, the Minister of Preschool and Primary Education, Salimane Karimou, delivered a message filled with encouragement, responsibility, and rigor to the stakeholders of the Beninese school system.

A total of 271,890 candidates are registered, including 131,660 girls, preparing to pass this crucial stage of their educational journey. To them, the minister emphasized three key requirements: punctuality, calm, and material preparation. He was reassuring in stating that the upcoming tests are consistent with the teachings received throughout the school year.

In his message, Salimane Karimou praised the foundational work done in schools, particularly by teachers and school principals, through mock exams and educational reinforcement sessions. He reminded, in line with the educational policy pursued since 2016, that no compensation measures will be tolerated. Obtaining the CEP remains strictly conditioned on meeting the success criteria set by the educational system.

“The CEP remains a fundamental barometer for evaluating the effectiveness of our programs at the primary level. Its attainment is a structuring milestone towards secondary education,” emphasized the minister.

Furthermore, the minister expressed his gratitude to the entire educational community, which includes teachers, supervisors, school principals, administrative staff, and local authorities, for their commitment to making the 2024-2025 school year a calm, stable, and productive period. He also praised the involvement of parents, whom he considers true partners of the school.

Finally, Salimane Karimou did not fail to thank the technical and financial partners, whose structural support contributes to the proper functioning and continuous improvement of the Beninese educational system.

He reaffirmed the government’s willingness to maintain this collaborative dynamic, in the service of a performing, equitable, and forward-looking school.