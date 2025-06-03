Burkina Faso: suspension of potato imports

- Publicité-

In Burkina Faso, the government is taking strong measures to promote local production.

In a joint statement, the Ministries of Commerce and Agriculture announced the suspension of potato imports throughout the national territory.

This ban is in effect until June 30, 2025. It is part of the policy led by President Ibrahim Traoré, who seeks to boost local agricultural production.

The statement urges economic operators and state services to strictly comply with this measure, under penalty of sanctions. Furthermore, the population is encouraged to report any non-compliance.