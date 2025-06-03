GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Live logo
Live logo
Search
spot_img
AccueilNewsSocietyBurkina Faso: suspension of potato imports

Burkina Faso: suspension of potato imports

Society
By Kevin Aka
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Société
- Publicité-

In Burkina Faso, the government is taking strong measures to promote local production.

In a joint statement, the Ministries of Commerce and Agriculture announced the suspension of potato imports throughout the national territory.

This ban is in effect until June 30, 2025. It is part of the policy led by President Ibrahim Traoré, who seeks to boost local agricultural production.

The statement urges economic operators and state services to strictly comply with this measure, under penalty of sanctions. Furthermore, the population is encouraged to report any non-compliance.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

“Those people are lying to you,” Guy Mitokpè accuses the regime and reveals figures

Benin

CEP 2025 in Benin: no buyback measures allowed, warns Salimane Karimou

Benin

CEP 2025 in Benin: Official kickoff this Monday in Lokossa

Benin

Benin: 16-year-old girl stabbed to death in a clothing store

Togo

Aamron Case in Togo: After Almok, King Mensah Speaks Out and Denounces a Shared Anger

Ivory Coast

Côte d’Ivoire: 3 conditions for Tidjane Thiam to run in 2025

Benin

Benin: Tragic death of an apprentice mechanic during a repair operation in Cotonou

Benin

Natitingou: over 152 million CFA francs to refurbish the truck parking lot

Benin

“We strive to approach all elections in peace,” Paul Hounkpè

Senegal

Senegal: Heavy losses in a new fire at Touba’s Ocass market

VIEW ALL FEEDS