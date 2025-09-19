Brigitte Macron: evidence will soon be presented to prove that she is a woman

- Advertisement -

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron have decided to go all the way to silence the persistent rumours. Their lawyer announced that scientific evidence will be presented before an American court to confirm that the First Lady is indeed a woman and to restore the truth once and for all.

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte have filed a defamation suit against American influencer Candace Owens. For several months she has claimed, in podcasts and on her platforms, that Brigitte Macron is actually « Jean-Michel Trogneux », her older brother.

The couple’s lawyer, Tom Clare, said that “scientific and expert testimony” will be presented at the hearing to categorically refute these allegations.

In an interview with the BBC, Clare called these rumours “incredibly hurtful” for the First Lady and a “distraction” for Emmanuel Macron.

“It’s a process she’ll have to undergo very publicly, but she is determined to do it to set the record straight,” he added.

Photos of Brigitte pregnant and surrounded by her three children, born in 1975, 1977 and 1984, will also be filed in the case.

An international legal battle

The complaint notes that Jean-Michel Trogneux, often mentioned in this conspiracy theory, is indeed Brigitte Macron’s older brother. Living in Amiens, he grew up with her and their four other siblings, and even attended the presidential inaugurations in 2017 and 2022.

The rumours targeting Brigitte Macron began to spread in 2021, fueled by French bloggers against whom she had already filed a defamation lawsuit. Although the court initially ruled in her favor, the decision was overturned on appeal, forcing the First Lady and her brother to take the case to France’s highest court.

In the United States, the legal strategy aims to show that Candace Owens deliberately ignored existing evidence to stoke a profitable controversy. According to the complaint, the influencer acted to “boost her platform’s image, broaden her audience and make money” through these accusations.

But Owens’ lawyers are contesting the Delaware court’s jurisdiction, where the complaint was filed, and have filed a motion to dismiss. True to her provocative line, she continues to publicly assert that she stands by her accusations.