BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml People image/svg+xml Personalities image/svg+xml Brigitte Macron: evidence will soon be presented to prove that she is a woman
World

Brigitte Macron: evidence will soon be presented to prove that she is a woman

Personalities
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.reading
Brigitte et Emmanuel Macron @supergrands-parents.fr
Brigitte et Emmanuel Macron @supergrands-parents.fr
- Advertisement -

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron have decided to go all the way to silence the persistent rumours. Their lawyer announced that scientific evidence will be presented before an American court to confirm that the First Lady is indeed a woman and to restore the truth once and for all.

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte have filed a defamation suit against American influencer Candace Owens. For several months she has claimed, in podcasts and on her platforms, that Brigitte Macron is actually « Jean-Michel Trogneux », her older brother.

- Publicité-

The couple’s lawyer, Tom Clare, said that “scientific and expert testimony” will be presented at the hearing to categorically refute these allegations.

In an interview with the BBC, Clare called these rumours “incredibly hurtful” for the First Lady and a “distraction” for Emmanuel Macron.

- Publicité-

“It’s a process she’ll have to undergo very publicly, but she is determined to do it to set the record straight,” he added.

Photos of Brigitte pregnant and surrounded by her three children, born in 1975, 1977 and 1984, will also be filed in the case.

An international legal battle

The complaint notes that Jean-Michel Trogneux, often mentioned in this conspiracy theory, is indeed Brigitte Macron’s older brother. Living in Amiens, he grew up with her and their four other siblings, and even attended the presidential inaugurations in 2017 and 2022.

- Publicité-

The rumours targeting Brigitte Macron began to spread in 2021, fueled by French bloggers against whom she had already filed a defamation lawsuit. Although the court initially ruled in her favor, the decision was overturned on appeal, forcing the First Lady and her brother to take the case to France’s highest court.

In the United States, the legal strategy aims to show that Candace Owens deliberately ignored existing evidence to stoke a profitable controversy. According to the complaint, the influencer acted to “boost her platform’s image, broaden her audience and make money” through these accusations.

But Owens’ lawyers are contesting the Delaware court’s jurisdiction, where the complaint was filed, and have filed a motion to dismiss. True to her provocative line, she continues to publicly assert that she stands by her accusations.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Benin: the Republican Police announces the exercise “Spider Web on the Hills”

World

King Mohammed VI: ex-wife Lalla Salma makes first public appearance since their divorce

Mali

ICC: Controversial allegations of war crimes in West Africa

Nigeria: At 44, Tiwa Savage dreams of growing her family

Europe

Liverpool – Atlético Madrid: the starting lineups of both teams

Europe

PSG-Atalanta: the official lineups

Europe

Champions League – Arsenal: Thierry Henry puts pressure on Mikel Arteta

Europe

Manchester United: Pochettino to replace Ruben Amorim?

Europe

Champions League: Mbappé joins Müller on the all-time top scorers list

Benin

Benin: the government launches a major project to build and rehabilitate health facilities

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS