Vietnam: Brigitte Macron appears to slap President Macron upon arrival

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte were caught in a filmed moment that has since gone viral, as they stepped off their official plane in Vietnam. The footage appears to show Brigitte Macron making a sudden gesture toward her husband’s face at Hanoi Airport. According to the Élysée, it was simply a light-hearted moment between the couple.

The video, widely shared on social media, shows Brigitte Macron placing her hand on the president’s face in what many interpreted as a slap. The incident occurred on Sunday, May 18, 2025, as the presidential couple disembarked in Hanoi for an official diplomatic visit to Vietnam.

In the footage, the First Lady can be seen making a swift motion toward her husband’s face. Emmanuel Macron, seemingly aware of the cameras filming the scene, quickly turns his head toward them.

Initially, the Élysée dismissed the footage as inauthentic. However, after the video was verified by several news agencies, officials acknowledged the moment and sought to downplay it.

A source close to the presidency stated that it was “nothing more than a playful moment between the president and his wife before the start of the official program. It was a lighthearted exchange, which unfortunately fed conspiracy theories,” the source told reporters.

That explanation, however, has not fully quelled online speculation. Some observers suggest the gesture indicates tension between the Macrons. Others argue it was simply a private moment made public due to constant media scrutiny.

The visit to Vietnam is part of a broader diplomatic and economic cooperation initiative, which the Élysée hoped would unfold under a banner of mutual respect and calm.