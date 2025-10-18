Boxing: Ricky Hatton found dead at home

Legendary British boxer Ricky Hatton, a former world champion, was found dead at his Hyde home on September 14, at the age of 46, according to the findings of the inquiry opened this Thursday.

The British boxing world is in mourning. An inquiry opened on Thursday confirmed that former champion Ricky Hatton was found hanged at his Hyde home in Greater Manchester on September 14. He was 46.

According to initial evidence presented at the hearing, the boxer’s body was discovered by his manager, Paul Speak, at his residence, valued at £1.7 million. The preliminary hearing, which lasted less than five minutes, revealed that Hatton had last been seen alive on September 12 by family members, who had found him “in good health”.

However, the former champion failed to attend an appointment scheduled for the next day. On the morning of September 14, his manager had gone to his house to take him to Manchester Airport, before making the grim discovery. The coroner indicated that Ricky Hatton was found "unconscious" with a "ligature around his neck", thereby confirming suicide.






