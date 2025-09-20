BY COUNTRIES
Boxing: Anthony Joshua soon in the ring in Nigeria?

World - Sports
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Le boxeur britannique Anthony Joshua
Le boxeur britannique Anthony Joshua@getty images
Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua could fight for the first time in Africa.

Anthony Joshua could finally achieve one of his biggest dreams: contest a professional fight on African soil. The Nigerian-British champion, who has often expressed his desire to box in Nigeria before the end of his career, could fight in Abuja as early as the start of 2026.

Promoter Ezekiel Adamu told The Ring magazine that talks with Joshua’s camp were moving in the right direction. “I’ve spoken with him, I’ve spoken with his team, and they’ve already told me: If we had an offer from Nigeria, it would be a perfect fight,” he said.

The plan calls for hosting the event in the capital’s large stadium (50,000 seats). “Joshua has always said he wanted to fight in Nigeria before hanging up his gloves. We’ll do everything we can to make that happen”, Adamu insisted.

On the opponents’ side, several options are on the table. “For such an event, it would probably require a 100% African showdown. Tony Yoka is a possibility, as is Martin Bakole. Even Deontay Wilder, who has Nigerian roots and has expressed the wish to fight in Africa, is among the names mentioned”, the promoter added.

