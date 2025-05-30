Benin: woman electrocuted in tragic incident in Bohicon

- Publicité-

A tragic accident claimed the life of a woman on the morning of Friday, May 23, 2025, in Agongointo, a district in the commune of Bohicon. The woman was electrocuted by a fallen power line as she was returning home from the well with a container of water balanced on her head.

According to reports from La Nation, the victim encountered a low-hanging cable blocking her path. Believing it to be harmless, she tried to move it with her bare hands, unaware it was still live. Within seconds, a powerful electric shock struck her down.

Local residents, alarmed by the screams, rushed to her aid. She was quickly transported to the nearest health center but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The incident has reignited concerns about the hazards posed by poorly maintained and unregulated electrical installations—often described as “spider webs”—in many outlying neighborhoods. Tangled wires and neglected infrastructure continue to pose a silent but deadly risk to residents.

Following the tragedy, Gilbert Adjatomey, the head of the Agongointo district, visited the grieving family to offer condolences. He used the occasion to call on owners of private electrical networks to carry out proper maintenance and take responsibility for their systems to prevent further loss of life.