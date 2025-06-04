GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Bénin Web TV now available in French and English

Benin web TV
True to its ambition of offering accessible and quality information, Benin Web TV, the first 100% web television in Benin, is now available in two languages: French and English. This linguistic opening aims to strengthen its international audience while consolidating its position as a leading media outlet in West Africa.

Launched in 2015, BENIN WEB TV has established itself over the years as a key player in online news in Benin. Covering political, economic, cultural, sports, and social news, the media strives every day to offer a comprehensive, independent, and responsive coverage of national and regional news.

The new bilingual version of the site allows users, whether French-speaking or English-speaking, to follow the content offered by the editorial team in real-time. Thanks to a redesigned interface, it is now possible to easily switch between the two languages without losing the quality or richness of the information.

This evolution is part of a broader dynamic of modernization and innovation. By making its content accessible in English, BENIN WEB TV also intends to reach Beninese and African diaspora communities, as well as the many international partners interested in the sociopolitical and economic evolution of Benin.

“Our vision is to make Benin a hub for digital information in Africa. And this involves linguistic openness, inclusivity, and proximity with our audiences, whether they are in Cotonou, Lagos, Paris, or Washington,” explains the media’s management.

