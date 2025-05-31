Benin: two French nationals sentenced to 36 months in prison in child trafficking case

- Publicité-

The Court of First Instance of Cotonou issued a ruling on Friday, May 30, in a case involving the alleged sale of children.

The main defendants in the case are two French nationals, who faced charges of falsifying birth records, submitting false certificates, and illegally removing children from the country.

Following a trial before the criminal chamber of the court, the two French citizens were sentenced to 36 months in prison, including 12 months without parole. They were also each fined one million CFA francs and barred from leaving Benin for the next five years.