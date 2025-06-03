GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Benin: Tragic death of an apprentice mechanic during a repair operation in Cotonou

Society
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Drame
Drame@bwt
- Publicité-

A tragedy occurred on Monday, June 2, 2025, in Cotonou at the busy Étoile Rouge intersection. An apprentice mechanic lost his life in tragic circumstances while working under a broken-down public transport bus.

According to initial information gathered at the scene, the victim was attempting to repair the vehicle alongside his master mechanic when it suddenly overturned, crushing him instantly. Consistent reports indicate that the bus, immobilized in the middle of the road, was not properly stabilized at the time of the intervention.

“The bus seemed to be set without a reliable support. They were working underneath without real protection,” said a local resident still in shock.

Despite the rapid arrival of emergency services, the young apprentice could not be saved. The accident caused major traffic disruption at Étoile Rouge, one of the most critical intersections in the economic capital. Many commuters were forced to take detours, while a crowd gathered around the scene of the tragedy.

