Benin: Three Repeat Offenders Arrested After Nighttime Home Robbery in Adjohoun

On the night of Thursday, May 29, 2025, a hairdresser residing in Adjohoun, in the Ouémé department, was the victim of an armed robbery. Thanks to a quick response from law enforcement, three individuals already known to police services were apprehended the next day.

According to the Police Republic’s statement, the incident occurred around midnight when a man armed with a machete stormed the victim’s home. Under threat, he forced her to hand over the keys to her Haojue motorcycle (model UH 115 S) as well as a sum of 6,000 CFA francs.

Upon receiving the complaint, the officers of the Adjohoun District Police Station opened an investigation. Less than 24 hours later, on Friday, May 30, three suspects were arrested. They are repeat offenders, previously convicted of similar offenses. During questioning, the accused admitted their involvement in the robbery.

The three individuals have been placed in custody, awaiting their presentation to the public prosecutor. The investigation continues to determine if they are involved in other similar acts in the region.

Call for Vigilance and Citizen Collaboration

In its statement, the Police Republic praised the responsiveness of its officers and reaffirmed its determination to fight against insecurity in all its forms. It calls on the population for greater vigilance and close collaboration with the security forces to report any suspicious behavior.