Benin: The Ministry of Justice denies alleged suspension of nationality certificate issuance in courts

Benin: The Ministry of Justice denies alleged suspension of nationality certificate issuance in courts

By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Yvon Détchénou - Nouveau ministre de justice
Yvon Détchénou
The Ministry of Justice and Legislation of Benin formally denied, this Thursday July 24, 2025, persistent rumors circulated on social networks about a supposed suspension of the issuance of nationality certificates throughout the national territory.

In an official communiqué referenced N°0210/MJL/DC/S-DC, the ministry asserts that no suspension measures have been taken concerning this essential document for the legal identification of Beninese citizens. “The Ministry of Justice denies this information and any suspension of issuing nationality certificates to citizens in jurisdictions,” can be read in the text.

The document also specifies that the courts continue their activities normally: “The jurisdictions continue to receive requests for the issuance of nationality certificates and to issue them to those who request.”

In the face of the spread of false news, the ministry wanted to reassure its users. It reaffirms the full availability of its services to respond to citizen concerns: “The service remains at the disposal of users and citizens for any assistance or complaint.”

With this clarification, the authorities intend to put an end to disinformation and avoid any administrative inconvenience to users, calling for more vigilance in the consumption of information circulating online.

