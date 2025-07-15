Benin: the CNIN calls out to the promoters of the Tiktok account “Abortion 2290”

- Publicité-

The National Digital Investigation Center (CNIN) has apprehended the promoters of the TikTok account “Abortion 2290”. The news was shared to the public through a post on their Facebook page this Monday.

After their arrest, these individuals who were promoting abortion drugs on this social network were handed over to the justice system to answer for their actions.

In fact, the owner of the account and their accomplices were selling counterfeit drugs online without any medical qualifications. They were notably offering abortion drugs.

After their arrest and the search of their residence, a significant amount of counterfeit drugs were found. The center uses this opportunity to remind all Beninese, that according to article 37 of decree N°2024-1297 of November 6, 2024 setting the rules related to advertising drugs, “the promotion of any medicine and any product considered as a medicine to the general public is forbidden”.