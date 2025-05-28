GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Benin: Tabaski holiday officially set for Friday, June 6, 2025

Benin: Tabaski holiday officially set for Friday, June 6, 2025

Society
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Tabasky
Tabasky
In an official statement issued on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, under reference 2025/0503/P-UIB/SG/SGA/SA, the Islamic Union of Benin (UIB) announced key dates for the holy month of Dhul Hijjah 1446, setting the religious calendar for the Muslim community in Benin.

According to the findings of the National Moon Sighting Commission, the first day of Dhul Hijjah will be Wednesday, May 28, 2025. As a result, the Day of Arafat—the 9th day of the month—will be observed on Thursday, June 5, and Eid al-Adha (Tabaski) will be celebrated nationwide on Friday, June 6, 2025.

In its statement, the UIB called on all members of the Beninese Muslim community to observe the first ten days of this sacred month with devotion and spiritual intensity, encouraging an increase in prayer, worship, supplications, and fasting on the Day of Arafat for those not on pilgrimage.

The Union emphasized the profound spiritual and symbolic significance of the Eid celebration. It is a moment for the faithful to draw closer to God, show generosity toward the less fortunate, and promote the values of peace, unity, and brotherhood throughout the nation.

