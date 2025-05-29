GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
HomeNewsSocietyBenin: self-proclaimed traditional healer in custody for assaulting pregnant woman

Benin: self-proclaimed traditional healer in custody for assaulting pregnant woman

Society
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Société
In Godomey, a district of Abomey-Calavi, a pregnant woman was reportedly the victim of a violent assault involving a man claiming to be a traditional healer. The incident, confirmed by multiple sources, has sparked outrage in the local community.

According to witness accounts, the suspect physically attacked the expectant mother, striking her repeatedly. Due to the severity of her injuries, relatives rushed her to a nearby health center for urgent medical care.

Local authorities acted swiftly. The Godomey police station apprehended the alleged aggressor, who was brought before the public prosecutor in Abomey-Calavi on Monday, May 26, 2025. Pending the outcome of the investigation, he remains in police custody.

The case has prompted public calls for action, with several community members urging the National Institute for Women (INF) to provide tangible support to the victim and closely monitor the judicial proceedings.

West Africa
Southern Africa
Central Africa
East Africa
Maghreb

