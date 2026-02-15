Benin – National Assembly: Joseph Djogbénou convenes a plenary session on Wednesday

Hardly installed and with its Bureau in place, the National Assembly, the tenth legislature, is about to finalize its internal structure.

In a statement dated Monday, February 9, 2026, the president of the parliamentary institution, Joseph Fifamè Djogbénou, summons the deputies to a plenary session tomorrow, Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at the Palais des Gouverneurs in Porto-Novo.

This meeting marks a decisive step in establishing the Parliament’s operating bodies. Three days after their official installation and the election of the seven members of the National Assembly Bureau, the elected representatives are called to proceed with the formation of the offices of the five standing committees, as well as the organization of the parliamentary groups.

The standing committees constitute the technical backbone of the legislative work. They play a central role in examining bills and proposed laws, while ensuring oversight of the government’s actions.

Each of them is composed of at least thirteen deputies and led by a five-member bureau. The Commission des Lois, de l’Administration et des Droits de l’Homme, is competent in constitutional, legal and institutional matters. The Commission des Finances et des Échanges is charged with analyzing the State budget, taxation and economic policies. The Commission du Plan, de l’Équipement et de la Production handles questions related to development, infrastructure and national production. The Commission de l’Éducation, de la Culture, de l’Emploi et des Affaires sociales covers the social, educational and cultural sectors. Finally, the Commission des Relations extérieures, de la Coopération au développement, de la Défense et de la Sécurité deals with diplomatic and security issues.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary groups, true frameworks of political expression within the chamber, will be structured by the two formations represented in the National Assembly, namely Union Progressiste Le Renouveau and Bloc Républicain, in accordance with the internal regulations.

With this new step, the tenth legislature is concretely getting its operation underway, paving the way for seven years of parliamentary work under the banner of organization, democratic debate, and legislative output.