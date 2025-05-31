GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Live logo
Live logo
Search
spot_img
HomeNewsSocietyBenin: motorcycle collision leaves several injured

Benin: motorcycle collision leaves several injured

Society
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Société
- Publicité-

Five people, including three children, were seriously injured in a violent collision between two motorcyclists on Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred near the Dépôt market in Parakou’s 1st district. According to eyewitness accounts, a motorcycle taxi rider, who had just picked up a passenger near the market, was reportedly speeding and driving against traffic. Coming from the opposite direction was a father transporting his three children home from school on a motorcycle.

The impact was brutal and unavoidable, resulting in a horrifying scene. All five people involved — the two adults and three children — sustained serious injuries. One young girl, whose condition was deemed critical, was rushed to a hospital even before emergency responders arrived.

The incident has reignited concerns about road safety in this high-traffic area of Parakou. The Dépôt market, a major commercial hub, is often plagued by severe traffic violations, particularly wrong-way driving and excessive speeding in urban zones.

Local residents, deeply shaken by the crash, are calling for urgent action. They are demanding stricter traffic enforcement, the installation of clearer road signage, and tougher penalties to deter reckless behavior.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: Hon. Hilarion Etong on a working visit to Cotonou

Benin

Benin: two French nationals sentenced to 36 months in prison in child trafficking case

Benin

Benoît Dègla on the electoral code: a governance deal between opposition and ruling coalition not off the table

Benin

Benin: one ton of counterfeit drugs seized in Cotonou

Benin

Benin: truck carrying suspect pharmaceutical cargo overturns in Ikpinlè

Ivory Coast

“And women, I don’t like them”: Ivorian singer Kley Saley sparks outrage with misogynistic remarks

Benin

Benin: government, Parliament and Economic and Social Council gather for tripartite seminar under Talon’s leadership

Benin

Benin blocks smuggling routes to Nigeria with stone barriers

Benin

Benin: decomposed bodies of woman and infant discovered in Abomey-Calavi

Benin

Benin: woman electrocuted in tragic incident in Bohicon

VIEW ALL FEEDS
West Africa
Southern Africa
Central Africa
East Africa
Maghreb

Copyright © 2025 BENIN WEB TV | All Right Reserved