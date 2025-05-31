Benin: motorcycle collision leaves several injured

- Publicité-

Five people, including three children, were seriously injured in a violent collision between two motorcyclists on Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred near the Dépôt market in Parakou’s 1st district. According to eyewitness accounts, a motorcycle taxi rider, who had just picked up a passenger near the market, was reportedly speeding and driving against traffic. Coming from the opposite direction was a father transporting his three children home from school on a motorcycle.

The impact was brutal and unavoidable, resulting in a horrifying scene. All five people involved — the two adults and three children — sustained serious injuries. One young girl, whose condition was deemed critical, was rushed to a hospital even before emergency responders arrived.

The incident has reignited concerns about road safety in this high-traffic area of Parakou. The Dépôt market, a major commercial hub, is often plagued by severe traffic violations, particularly wrong-way driving and excessive speeding in urban zones.

Local residents, deeply shaken by the crash, are calling for urgent action. They are demanding stricter traffic enforcement, the installation of clearer road signage, and tougher penalties to deter reckless behavior.