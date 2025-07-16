BY COUNTRIES
Benin

Benin: Major decisions of the Council of Ministers on July 16

Par Edouard Djogbénou
Gouvernement du Bénin en Conseil des Ministres
Gouvernement du Bénin en Conseil des Ministres, @: ssggouvbenin
President Patrice Talon’s government met on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, in the effective presence of the head of the government, President Patrice Talon.

During the governmental conclave of the day, several files were examined. Below are the main issues addressed by the executive.

Health
Decrees on the responsibilities, organization, functioning, and electoral regime of the national order of pharmacists, the national order of doctors, and the national order of dental surgeons.

Presidency of the Republic
Transmission to the National Assembly, for examination and voting, of the bill amending the law no.2024-28 of July 26, 2024, on the national orders of Benin.

Economy & Finance
Appointment of auditors to the National Centre for Biological Products for Veterinary Use.

Justice
Appointment of magistrates to the chancellery and in jurisdictions.

Energy
Approval of the amended statutes of the agency for the control of internal electrical installations (contrelec).

Communications

Lifestyle & Transport
Direct recruitment by competition of one hundred and fifteen (115) officials in water, forests, and hunting.

Economy & Finance
Benin’s accession to the Globe Network initiative of the United Nations Office against Drugs and Crime.

Development
Approval of the National Evaluation Policy (NEP) 2025-2034 and its National Evaluation Strategy 2025-2029.

Energy
Approval of the National Renewable Energy Development Policy (ponader) 2020-2030 updated and its 2025-2030 strategy.

Approval of the National Energy Mastery Policy (poname) 2020-2030, updated and its 2025-2030 strategy.

Individual Measures

Appointments
At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs;
At the Ministry of Energy, Water and Mines;
At the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

