Benin: slow pace at the Ministry of Energy raises concern among investors

Since Samou Seïdou Adambi left the Ministry of Energy, Water and Mines in December, the administration has been running at a slower pace, raising growing concerns among investors and economic operators, according to a report by Africa Intelligence. Appointed in January 2025 to head this strategic ministry, Kègnidé Paulin Akponna has struggled to establish momentum, in a political environment marked by extreme caution toward President Patrice Talon.

According to Africa Intelligence, part of the current inertia may be linked to an informal mandate allegedly given by President Talon to his new minister: to review his predecessor’s files with the aim of undermining his political ambitions. Former minister-counselor for economic affairs, Paulin Akponna is reportedly tasked with identifying any compromising information that could hinder the rise of Samou Adambi—a potential presidential contender in 2026 under the Bloc Républicain (BR).

Akponna’s appointment has marked a clear break from the administrative momentum established by Adambi, who was known for his ability to delegate effectively to the ministry’s technical directors. That style of management had earned praise from partners in the sector for its responsiveness. Today, however, several projects have stalled, and many firms in the industry are quietly voicing frustration over bureaucratic delays and a lack of clear direction.

Still according to the French publication, in some cases, economic operators have resorted to seeking the intervention of Romuald Wadagni, Minister of Economy and Finance, to unlock urgent files. Wadagni has reportedly used his influence to advance certain projects that have been pending for months.

This situation highlights a climate of latent tension within the administration, where fear of displeasing the president appears to be stifling initiative. While relations between Talon and Adambi have reportedly eased—raising the possibility of Adambi’s return to government—the current sense of paralysis continues to weigh heavily on the energy, water, and mining sectors.