Benin: here are the charges held against the journalist and web-activist Hugues Sossoukpè

The Beninese journalist and web activist, Hugues Comlan Sossoukpè, now knows the allegations against him.

Following his hearing on Monday, July 14, 2025, before the Instruction Commission of the Court for the Repression of Economic Crimes and Terrorism (CRIET), several charges were officially retained against him.

According to collected information, he has been accused of inciting hatred and violence, harassment through electronic means, incitement to rebellion, and apologizing for terrorism. These severe accusations, as per the special prosecutor’s office, stem from the content published and broadcasted on his digital platforms in recent months.

The judicial authorities refer to allegedly subversive public declarations and comments on events related to national security. The prosecutor’s office believes that some of his statements could have fueled social tensions, jeopardized national cohesion, and encouraged hostile acts towards law enforcement.

For his part, the defense contests the legal basis of the charges. Hugues Comlan Sossoukpè’s lawyers denounce a procedure marred by irregularities, reminding that their client holds an international protection status which should have excluded any apprehension without prior consultation with the competent authorities.

The provisional detention of the activist, decided on Monday, follows a highly publicized case, eliciting reactions both from Benin and internationally. Organizations such as Reporters Without Borders expressed their concern regarding the observance of fundamental rights and judicial guarantees in this case.

During the hearings on Monday, the defendant’s lawyers submitted a request for their client’s provisional release or, in the worst-case scenario, a summons. However, following the hearings, a detention warrant was issued against him.

The journalist, before his hearing, was held at Ouidah Civil Prison. His place of detention may change.

