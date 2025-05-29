GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
HomeNewsSocietyBenin: government moves to create company for coastal and natural area protection

Benin: government moves to create company for coastal and natural area protection

Society
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Société
In a Council of Ministers meeting held this Wednesday, the Beninese government approved the creation of the Société Béninoise d’Infrastructures Maritimes et Fluvio-lagunaires, along with the adoption of its official statutes.

The newly established company will be tasked with designing and implementing long-term strategies for the protection of Benin’s coastline. These strategies may include seabed and lagoon dredging, land reclamation, and the conservation of natural areas.

In addition to environmental protection, the company will be responsible for building and operating a shipyard. It will maintain and ensure the navigability of national watercraft, thereby strengthening the country’s maritime infrastructure.

The Council approved the initiative and instructed the relevant ministries to take the necessary steps to ensure the swift operationalization of the company.

