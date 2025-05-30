Benin: French couple sentenced to 36 months in child trafficking case

- Publicité-

The Cotonou First-Class Court of First Instance has delivered its verdict in a sensitive case involving two French nationals accused of attempting to illegally take a minor out of the country. On Friday, May 30, 2025, the court sentenced the couple to 36 months in prison, including 12 months to be served, along with a fine of one million CFA francs each. They have also been banned from leaving Benin for five years.

The case sparked strong public emotion due to the seriousness of the charges and the profile of the accused. According to the investigation, the French couple had entered into an arrangement with a Beninese couple regarding the paternity of an unborn child. After the child’s birth, the French nationals allegedly attempted to secure a birth certificate and passport by presenting themselves as the biological parents. Their plan was thwarted at the airport following a tip-off from the French woman’s own father.

Charged with making false birth declarations, using forged documents, and attempting to illegally remove a minor, the defendants denied any criminal intent, stating in court that they merely wanted “to offer the child a better life.” The public prosecutor, however, called for harsher penalties, denouncing what he described as a case of child trafficking disguised as a benevolent act.

The child’s biological mother, who allegedly received one million CFA francs as part of the arrangement, is currently wanted by authorities. A municipal official suspected of facilitating the issuance of fraudulent documents has been tried separately. The defense argued it was a case of misguided administrative procedure, emphasizing the emotional nature of the case rather than any deliberate wrongdoing.

In its ruling, the court also ordered the destruction of all documents issued in the child’s name, citing serious irregularities in the registration process.