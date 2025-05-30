Benin: fatalities reported after violent crash between motorcycle and vehicle

GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
HomeNewsSocietyBenin: fatalities reported after violent crash between motorcycle and vehicle

Society
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Drama
Drame@bwt
A deadly road accident occurred on Thursday, May 29, 2025, near Kakara in the commune of N’Dali. According to local radio station Su Tii Sua, a violent collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle coming from Malanville was the cause of the tragedy.

The accident involved a family of four riding a motorcycle when, based on initial eyewitness accounts, their bike was struck head-on by the oncoming vehicle.

“The impact was exceptionally violent,” reported the local station, adding that the mother and both children died instantly, as did the driver of the vehicle involved.

The only survivor was the father, who sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently in intensive care. His condition remains critical.

Law enforcement arrived swiftly at the scene to carry out standard procedures. Following authorization from the public prosecutor’s office, the bodies of the victims were released to the families for burial.

