Benin: explosions and fire reported at Kandi military camp

A fire broke out on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at the 7th Inter-Army Battalion in Kandi, northern Benin, following a series of loud detonations that sent thick plumes of smoke into the air and triggered panic among nearby residents.

According to reports from Fraternité FM, the incident occurred between 2 and 3 p.m., raising serious concern in surrounding neighborhoods. Witnesses described hearing multiple explosions before seeing flames engulf a section of the camp.

Firefighters were quickly dispatched to the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control before it could spread further. Their swift intervention likely prevented a much larger disaster in what is considered a high-risk zone due to the military presence.

While the exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined, preliminary reports suggest that the explosion may have originated from highly flammable liquids stored on site. These containers, allegedly seized during prior military operations, were reportedly being held at the camp. However, no official statement has been released by the armed forces confirming this theory.

As of now, no casualties or damage assessments have been made public. Military officials remain tight-lipped regarding the full extent of the incident. An investigation has been launched to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the fire and to identify any potential accountability.