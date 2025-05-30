GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Live logo
Live logo
Search
spot_img
HomeNewsSocietyBenin: explosions and fire reported at Kandi military camp

Benin: explosions and fire reported at Kandi military camp

Society
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Fire / Explosion
Fire / Explosion
- Publicité-

A fire broke out on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at the 7th Inter-Army Battalion in Kandi, northern Benin, following a series of loud detonations that sent thick plumes of smoke into the air and triggered panic among nearby residents.

According to reports from Fraternité FM, the incident occurred between 2 and 3 p.m., raising serious concern in surrounding neighborhoods. Witnesses described hearing multiple explosions before seeing flames engulf a section of the camp.

Firefighters were quickly dispatched to the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control before it could spread further. Their swift intervention likely prevented a much larger disaster in what is considered a high-risk zone due to the military presence.

While the exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined, preliminary reports suggest that the explosion may have originated from highly flammable liquids stored on site. These containers, allegedly seized during prior military operations, were reportedly being held at the camp. However, no official statement has been released by the armed forces confirming this theory.

As of now, no casualties or damage assessments have been made public. Military officials remain tight-lipped regarding the full extent of the incident. An investigation has been launched to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the fire and to identify any potential accountability.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: decomposed bodies of woman and infant discovered in Abomey-Calavi

Benin

Benin: woman electrocuted in tragic incident in Bohicon

Benin

Benin: 7 family members killed in tragic road accident

Benin

Sidi Ould Tah takes the helm of the AfDB: Benin welcomes a strategic choice

Benin

Benin: fatalities reported after violent crash between motorcycle and vehicle

Benin

Russia–Ukraine: second round of direct talks set for June 2 in Istanbul

Benin

White gold: Benin reaffirms its leadership in West Africa’s cotton sector

Benin

Benin: Parliament demands transparency over SIRAT SA’s role in surging public debt

Benin

Benin launches feasibility studies for 3 strategic road corridors with UEMOA support

Benin

Benin: Constitutional Court rules on appeals filed by Olivier Boko and Oswald Homeky

VIEW ALL FEEDS
West Africa
Southern Africa
Central Africa
East Africa
Maghreb

Copyright © 2025 BENIN WEB TV | All Right Reserved