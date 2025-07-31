Benin: direct recruitment of 120 student officers and 10 student controllers for the Customs Department through competition

- Advertisement -

The General Directorate of Customs of Benin has launched a direct competition for the recruitment of 120 customs clerks and 10 customs control students for the year 2024. Registration is taking place online from July 31 to August 13, 2025, through the official dedicated platform.

The General Directorate of Customs (DGD) announced, through notice referenced N°453/DGD/DBP/DAFL/DRH/SP, the organization of a direct competition with the aim of recruiting one hundred and thirty (130) new agents.

They are specifically recruiting one hundred and twenty (120) customs clerks and ten (10) customs controller students. In parallel, a recruitment based on qualifications is also planned for twenty (20) technical and administrative agents.

Participation conditions

This competition, exclusively meant for Beninese citizens, is open to young people aged between 18 and 25 for the clerks positions, and up to 30 for the controllers. Applicants must hold, respectively, a high school diploma for the clerk positions, and a degree in law or in economic sciences for the controllers. They should not be currently working for the government.

Application files are to be submitted online only at https://concours.douanes.gouv.bj between July 31 and August 13, 2025. The payment of the registration fee (5,000 FCFA for the clerks, 10,000 FCFA for the controllers) is made via the same platform, to the benefit of the Public Treasury.

Eliminatory sports tests on the program

The selection process will take place in three stages, starting with sports tests, considered as eliminatory. Candidates will have to face three tests, namely a 1,000-meter endurance race, a speed test (100m for men and 80m for women), and a rope climbing exercise.

Required documents for the file include: an online registration form, a secure birth certificate, a judicial record of less than three months, a physical fitness medical certificate signed by a Beninese doctor, a legalized copy of the identity document, and a legalized copy of the required diploma. Foreign diplomas must be accompanied by proof of application for equivalence from the CNEED.

Application files

The application file must be submitted online at the following address: https://concours.douanes.gouv.bj/ and will include the following documents:

– an online registration form to be completed;

– a secure birth certificate extract or any other equivalent document;

– an extract of the criminal record dating less than three (03) months from the date of file submission;

– a legalized copy of the high school diploma or any other equivalent diploma for the candidates for the customs clerk recruitment competition;

– a legalized copy of the degree in Law or Economic Sciences or any other equivalent diploma for the candidates for the customs controller recruitment competition;

– a sports fitness medical certificate signed by a medical doctor registered with the National Order of Doctors of Benin;

– an application fee in FCFA of five thousand (5,000) for the candidates for the customs clerk recruitment competition and ten thousand (10,000) for the candidates for the customs controller recruitment competition to be paid electronically on the competition web platform to the account of the Public Treasury;

– a copy of one of the following documents: the personal identification certificate, the biometric identity card, the national identity card (legalized), or the (legalized) passport, valid (receipts for the application for the national identity card, the biometric identity card, or the passport are not accepted).

It is important to note that mere admission to one of the phases of the competition with a foreign diploma under authentication does not guarantee any rights if the equivalence is later rejected or judged insufficient.

Interested candidates are invited to gather the required documents within the given deadlines and to rigorously prepare for the various tests to integrate the Beninese customs administration.