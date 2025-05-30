Benin: decomposed bodies of woman and infant discovered in Abomey-Calavi

- Publicité-

A tragic discovery has shaken the Agata Houssa neighborhood in the Akassato district of Abomey-Calavi. On Wednesday, May 28, 2025, the decomposed bodies of a young mother and her eight-month-old baby were found lying on their bed in an advanced state of decay.

According to initial reports from Bip Radio, it was the persistent stench coming from their room that alerted neighbors. Concerned by the woman’s absence over the past few days, residents contacted the authorities. The door was broken open, revealing the lifeless bodies of the mother and child.

“This is beyond tragic. The woman and the child… we don’t even know what they might have consumed,” said Augustin Kègbo, head of the Akassato district, still visibly shaken.

Officers from the Republican Police and a forensic doctor were dispatched to the scene to carry out the initial investigation. No signs of struggle or visible violence were noted, though the exact cause of death remains unknown. A formal investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

“We hadn’t seen them for four days. When the door was forced open, the smell was unbearable throughout the neighborhood,” Kègbo added.

The bodies are currently under forensic seal, pending authorization from the public prosecutor for burial. The community is deeply saddened and puzzled by the silent tragedy. While some speculate food poisoning or deliberate contamination, no official conclusions have been drawn at this point.