Benin: Columnist Steve Amoussou sentenced to 2 years in prison

Benin: Columnist Steve Amoussou sentenced to 2 years in prison

Society
By Edouard Djogbénou
Steve Amoussou présenté comme FreÌ€re Hounvi
The Court for the Suppression of Economic Crimes and Terrorism (CRIET) delivered its verdict today, Monday, June 2, 2025, in the case involving Steve Amoussou, suspected to be “Brother Hounvi”.

The defendant was sentenced to two years of imprisonment and fined one million CFA francs. Steve Amoussou appeared before the judgment chamber in the presence of one of his lawyers, Me Aboubacar Baparapé.

After postponing the deliberation, the Court briefly questioned the defense to see if any new evidence could be added to the case. Me Baparapé responded negatively. The public prosecutor, on the other hand, indicated no additional requisitions, thus confirming previous requests.

The judge then postponed the case for deliberation. Moments later, the Court reclassified the charges: initially prosecuted for harassment via electronic communication, incitement to rebellion, and spreading false news, Steve Amoussou was finally found guilty of politically motivated insult and initiation and dissemination of false news.

For these offenses, CRIET sentenced him to two years of imprisonment, along with a fine of one million CFA francs. The defendant now has fifteen days to appeal.

