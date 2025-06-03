GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
AccueilNewsSocietyBenin: churchgoers robbed during a night of prayer in Gogounou

Benin: churchgoers robbed during a night of prayer in Gogounou

Society
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Braquage @YouTube
Braquage @YouTube
Night of terror in Gogounou, in the Alibori department. A church was the target of an armed robbery on the night from Monday, June 2 to Tuesday, June 3, 2025, around three in the morning.

The incident occurred while the church members were gathered for a prayer vigil. They were in communion with their God when they were taken hostage in their place of worship.

According to preliminary reports, several armed individuals burst into the church premises, spreading panic among the congregants and imposing silence under threat.

The pastor was not spared. The outlaws forced the assembly to comply, searching the premises to seize various belongings. The raid resulted in two stolen motorcycles, stolen mobile phones, various personal effects taken, and most notably, one person shot in the thigh.

Fortunately, no loss of life was recorded. The injured victim received medical care, and according to Daabaaru’s sources, their condition is currently stable.

An Investigation Launched

The authorities were alerted, and an investigation has been launched to find the perpetrators of this criminal act. So far, no arrests have been reported.

This latest show of force brings up the issue of security in places of worship, often seen as sanctuaries of peace but increasingly targeted by acts of violence.

