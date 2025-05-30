Benin – CEP 2025: list of exam supervisors now available online

GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
Less than 1 min.
With just days to go before the start of the 2025 Primary School Leaving Certificate (CEP) exams, Benin’s Ministry of Pre-Primary and Primary Education has officially published the list of designated exam supervisors.

The announcement was made on Friday, May 30, 2025. The full list is now accessible via the government platform Educmaster at:
👉 https://emp.educmaster.bj/verifier-mon-inscription-acteurs-examen

According to ministry data, a total of 271,890 candidates, including 131,660 girls, are registered to sit for the exams starting Monday, June 2, 2025. These candidates will be distributed across 805 exam centers nationwide. The number of registered students represents a 5.81% increase compared to the previous year, reflecting a continued rise in school enrollment across the country.

Teachers assigned as supervisors are urged to check the platform to confirm their selection and comply with all official guidelines regarding their presence at designated centers.

The ministry has reaffirmed that all logistical, pedagogical, and security arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth, fair, and standardized examination process. Technical teams have also been deployed to oversee every stage—from the distribution of exam papers to grading.

