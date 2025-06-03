GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Benin

Benin: Start of License and Master’s Certificate Collection

Angèle M. ADANLE
The Ministry of Higher Education announces the effective withdrawal of Bachelor’s and Master’s certificates from Monday, June 2 to Thursday, June 12, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all working days.

After several months of waiting, Beninese students who applied for a Bachelor’s or Master’s certificate can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The educational authorities have just announced the document withdrawal phase, a crucial step for young graduates seeking academic validation or pursuing studies abroad.

This measure comes at a time when the digitalization of university administration is strengthening, but many users still resort to physical procedures.

The withdrawal of certificates is therefore an essential formality for obtaining final diplomas, enrolling in higher cycles, or pursuing employment processes.

Recipients are required to personally go to the indicated location with their supporting documents. The ministry emphasizes adherence to deadlines, reminding that no withdrawal will be made outside the defined period. This is also to avoid last-minute overcrowding, administrative delays, or the risk of document loss.

The campaign aims to be inclusive: all educational sector stakeholders and students are invited to share the information, especially via social networks and student groups.

  • Location: Collège Catholique Père Aupiais, Cotonou
  • Period: from June 2 to 12, 2025
  • Schedule: from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday

For additional information, interested parties can contact their original institution or consult the ministry’s official channels on educmaster.bj.

