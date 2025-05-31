GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
HomeNewsSocietyBenin blocks smuggling routes to Nigeria with stone barriers

Benin blocks smuggling routes to Nigeria with stone barriers

Society
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Société
In a bold move to combat cross-border smuggling, Beninese authorities shut down a clandestine waterway during the night of May 23–24 in the commune of Avrankou, located in the Ouémé department. Large stone blocks were laid across the Sado passage, effectively sealing off one of the country’s most active smuggling routes, commonly known as the “Black River.”

This tributary connects several towns, including Adjara and Ifangni, and has long served as a corridor for illicit trade. For years, entire shipments of goods flowed through the area undetected, circumventing customs and escaping regulatory oversight.

The operation is part of a broader national strategy to tighten security along Benin’s land and river borders. It targets parallel trade circuits, customs fraud, and various forms of insecurity, signaling a shift toward greater control of national entry points.

President Patrice Talon has repeatedly underscored the importance of official border control. In a December 2023 interview, he emphasized, “The access routes to a country must be officially known,” calling for a clearly marked system of entry that reflects both sovereignty and security.

Recently, Talon reiterated that the free movement of people and goods must occur within legal frameworks. Drawing comparisons to EU countries like Belgium and France, he noted that even within regional integration zones, borders remain well-regulated and entry points are tightly managed.

“We can no longer allow makeshift paths to open randomly between our borders and those of neighboring countries,” the president warned.

This latest crackdown could mark the beginning of a new era in Benin’s border management, reinforcing efforts to curb the informal cross-border economy while enhancing national security.

