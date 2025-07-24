Benin: Abou Bakari Imorou takes the lead of the Human Rights Commission

- Publicité-

Professor Abou Bakari Imorou has been appointed as the president of the Beninese Human Rights Commission (CBDH), following the establishment of the new office on Monday, July 21, 2025.

A lecturer-researcher at the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Abomey-Calavi, he specializes in socio-anthropology of health.

Alongside the new president, six other members now make up the national institution’s office. Sidikatou F. Adamon Houédété has been appointed as the vice-president, while Sabine Toungakouagou Sama has been designated as the general rapporteur. She also assumes the responsibility of the sub-commission in charge of the promotion and protection of human rights. Sabine Toungakouagou Sama sits on the Commission as an expert in women’s rights.

The new commissioners, appointed by the Council of Ministers on May 14, took an oath before the Cotonou Court of Appeal, during a solemn hearing held in the main courtroom. This step officially marks the beginning of their mandate within the CBDH.

The Human Rights Commission’s mission is to ensure the promotion and protection of human rights throughout the national territory. It also intervenes in the prevention of torture and all forms of cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment, especially in places of detention. In this regard, public authorities are legally required to cooperate with the Commission by providing all necessary information in the course of its investigations, unless otherwise provided by law.

Composition of the new CBDH office:

President: Abou Bakari Imorou, representing university professors Vice-President: Sidikatou F. Adamon B. spouse Houédété General Rapporteur and Rapporteur of the sub-commission for the promotion and protection of human rights: Sabine Toungakouagou Sama President of the sub-commission National Mechanism for the Prevention of Torture: Me Brice Houssou Rapporteur of the sub-commission National Mechanism for the Prevention of Torture: Serge Prince Agbodjan President of the sub-commission for the promotion and protection of human rights: Perpétue Houinato Kossouho Member: Dr Basile Fassinou

This new tenure is expected to focus on several areas, including improving monitoring mechanisms, proximity to vulnerable populations, and strengthening dialogue with national and international human rights defense institutions.