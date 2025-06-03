GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Benin: ABMed Lifts Quarantine on Two Medications

Society
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Une Pharmacie
Une Pharmacie
- Publicité-

Two medications produced by the Pharmaquick laboratory: Diclofenac 50 mg and Amoxicillin 500 mg had previously been quarantined in Benin due to irregularities.

On May 26, 2025, the Beninese Agency of Medicine (ABMed) issued a statement announcing the lifting of the suspension. The medications can now be redistributed and prescribed safely.

The National Agency for Quality Control of Health Products and Water (ANCQ) confirmed that the detected irregularities do not affect the intrinsic quality of the products.

Wholesale distributors and pharmacies are authorized to resume distribution. However, they must remove from their stock the blister packs containing the non-compliant batches.

Youssounon CHABI, director of ABMed, personally encouraged all stakeholders to resume the normal use of these medications, taking care to eliminate the problematic batches.

