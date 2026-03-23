Benin: a new date for the LD party’s national council meeting

Originally announced for Saturday, March 21, the Les Démocrates party’s National Council will finally be held on Sunday, March 22, 2026 at 10:00 in Cotonou. The postponement is twenty-four hours.

According to information gathered from sources close to the organization, this shift is not insignificant. It coincides with a major political sequence planned in the economic capital, namely the official presentation of the societal project of the presidential duo formed by Romuald Wadagni and Mariam Chabi Talata.

Barred from running in the presidential election on April 12, 2026, the party nonetheless intends to play an active role in the electoral campaign. In this regard, the leaders of Les Démocrates wish to have a full and comparative reading of the platforms carried by the two duos in the race before deciding on any potential position.

The postponement of the National Council thus appears to be a tactical adjustment designed to enable the party’s bodies to deliberate with full knowledge.

The March 22 session will therefore examine the conclusions of the consultations undertaken, notably with other political formations, and officially determine the line the party will adopt for the remainder of the electoral process.

Three weeks before the vote, this meeting is set to be decisive for a political party seeking visibility and repositioning in a deeply reshaped electoral landscape.