Benin: 7 years of prison requested for a former financial delegate of the presidency

The special court of the Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET) has requested, this Monday, June 2, 2025, a seven-year prison sentence for the former financial delegate at the presidency of the Republic of Benin, who is being prosecuted in a case of alleged embezzlement in public procurement.

The former senior official is being prosecuted along with his brother for acts of abuse of functions, complicity in abuse of functions, and money laundering. These offenses are severely punished by the Benin penal code (articles 375 and following).

After several hearings, the prosecution concluded that the defendants’ guilt was beyond doubt. It therefore requested 7 years of imprisonment for the former financial delegate, 5 years of imprisonment for his brother, presented as his main accomplice, and a fine of 10 million FCFA each.

According to the requests, the former delegate allegedly violated the procedures of the public procurement code; fabricated fictitious files for contractors, transmitted internal information to privileged bidders, and even awarded certain contracts to his brother, who executed them directly.

The prosecution also accuses the defendant of having influenced the appointment of PRMP (Persons Responsible for Public Procurement) in certain structures, in order to ensure control and obtain contracts.

During the search of the main accused’s home, official letterhead documents relating to several public contracts were reportedly discovered. According to the prosecution, these elements reinforce the suspicions of fraud and illicit enrichment.

As for the money laundering accusation, it is based on the alleged reinjection of funds from public contracts into other financial circuits, with the intention of concealing their origin.

At the end of the discussions, the Court has set the case for deliberation on July 7, 2025.