Benin: 7 family members killed in tragic road accident

Benin: 7 family members killed in tragic road accident

Society
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Drama
Drame@bwt
It was a day the residents of Sakété, in Benin’s Plateau Department, won’t soon forget. On Thursday, May 29, 2025, a horrific road accident claimed the lives of seven members of the same family on the Ita-Djèbou road, near the local market.

According to initial reports from Frissons Radio, the tragedy occurred when the family’s passenger vehicle collided violently with a heavy-duty truck. The force of the impact left no chance of survival for the occupants of the smaller vehicle.

The victims were returning from a family ceremony held in Kétou, their hearts still filled with the warmth and joy of recent memories. Among the deceased were a father, his wife, and their children — all lost in a single, devastating moment.

Law enforcement officers quickly arrived at the scene to carry out the necessary procedures and begin investigating the circumstances of the tragedy.

