Benin: 4 police officers killed in a fatal accident in Glazoué

A new fatal accident struck the security forces this Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Akpikpi, in the commune of Glazoué, Collines department.

According to initial reports from Olofofo, a vehicle carrying four officers of the Republican Police and a soldier got trapped under a truck in the middle of traffic.

The impact was extremely violent. The four officers died instantly, while the soldier, critically injured, was taken to the emergency room in a critical condition.

This tragedy adds to a series of accidents that occurred the previous weekend, heightening concerns about the country’s roadways and reviving the debate on road code compliance.