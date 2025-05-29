GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Benin: 30 damaged infrastructures to be rehabilitated across 16 municipalities

Benin: 30 damaged infrastructures to be rehabilitated across 16 municipalities

By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Thirty damaged infrastructures across 16 municipalities in Benin will soon undergo rehabilitation, following a decision taken at the Council of Ministers meeting held on Wednesday, May 18, 2025.

According to the official statement, the affected structures are located in the communes of Toucountouna, Cobly, Kérou, Copargo, Kandi, Banikoara, Parakou, Cotonou, Abomey-Calavi, Porto-Novo, Avrankou, Ouinhi, Djidja, Klouékanmè, Comè, and Grand-Popo.

The damages include defective structures, partially or completely collapsed facilities, and road safety equipment such as guardrails and crash barriers that have been damaged by users.

The rehabilitation will cover several unpaved classified roads, including:

  • Toucountouna–Pèporiyakou
  • Cobly–Matéri
  • Kérou–Kaobagou
  • Parakou–Binassi–Pèrèrè–Nikki
  • Katagon–Avrankou
  • Avakpa–Tokpota

Among the paved roads slated for repair are:

  • Kandi–Banikoara
  • Godomey–Calavi
  • Kpédékpo–Bohicon
  • Bohicon–Dassa
  • Abomey–Azovê
  • Ouidah–Comè–Grand-Popo
  • Martin Luther King Bridge in Cotonou

Rural tracks such as Fowa–Singré–Anandana and Comè–Kpablè will also be included in the rehabilitation effort.

To ensure timely execution, the Council approved the contracting of the selected companies, which will be responsible for carrying out the work in strict accordance with the terms outlined in their project specifications.

