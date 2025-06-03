GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Benin: 16-year-old girl stabbed to death in a clothing store

Benin: 16-year-old girl stabbed to death in a clothing store

Society
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Drame
Drame@bwt
A tragic incident shook the Adjracomè neighborhood in the 3rd district of Cotonou on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, around 4:30 PM. A 16-year-old girl was fatally stabbed inside a clothing store.

According to initial information from Bip radio, the alleged perpetrator of the attack is a 36-year-old man known in the neighborhood for frequently asking for money in this store.

That day, after being refused, he reportedly lost his temper and attacked the young girl, delivering fatal knife blows.

The store manager was also violently attacked, struck in the neck by the assailant. She was quickly attended to by firefighters and evacuated to a care center.

The suspect attempted to flee but was apprehended on the bridge leading to Dantokpa market (Martin Luther King Bridge). He is now in custody.

An investigation is underway to shed full light on this tragedy.

