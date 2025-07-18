BAC 2025 in Benin: A special session announced for candidates referred to as “reserved cases”

- Publicité-

The Baccalaureate Office of Benin has announced the organization of a special session for candidates eligible for the BAC 2025 who could not participate in the optional, sports, or oral exams for exceptional reasons.

According to a statement signed by Alphonse da Silva, the director of the Baccalaureate Office, this session is scheduled for Thursday, July 31, 2025, starting at 08:00 at General Education College Sainte Rita.

The concerned candidates, commonly referred to as “reserved cases”, are invited to submit a justification file to the Office’s secretariat. This file must include a handwritten request, a medical certificate justifying the impediment, and a copy of the summons.

The Office specifies that candidates who have already submitted their file at the correction-deliberation centers do not need to resubmit it.

This measure aims to ensure fairness and to give a second chance to those who, for valid reasons, could not complete their evaluation journey.