Atlético Madrid: Ademola Lookman ready to make his debut with the Colchoneros

Freshly arrived from Atalanta, Ademola Lookman could make his debut in Atlético de Madrid colors in the Copa del Rey quarter-final against Real Betis, a date the Nigerian international is eagerly awaiting.

La suite après la publicité

New signing for Atlético Madrid, Ademola Lookman has expressed his eagerness to play his first minutes in the rojiblanco colors, according to the Daily Post. Arrived from Atalanta, the Nigerian international took part in his first training session on Tuesday with his new teammates. A quick integration as the Madrid club already looks ahead to its Copa del Rey quarter-final against Real Betis, scheduled for Thursday evening.

Thus, Ademola Lookman could make his official debut for Diego Simeone’s side on this occasion. A match that the forward is eagerly looking forward to. “I trained with the whole squad and it was fantastic. It’s important to get to know my teammates. If the coach gives me the opportunity to play, I’ll be ready.”, Lookman said, in remarks reported by eldesmarque.com.

