Abomey-Calavi: Nathanaël Koty met with the special prosecutor of the Criet to strengthen the fight against land grabbing.

In Abomey-Calavi, the mayor Nathanaël Koty visited the special prosecutor of the Court for the Repression of Economic Offences and Terrorism (Criet) on Friday, March 13, 2026, as part of an effort to strengthen cooperation between the municipality and specialized jurisdictions to address land issues.

The hearing brought together several municipal officials and the special prosecutor of the Special Court for Land Affairs, Freddy Yèhouénou. At the heart of the exchanges: the need for transparent and responsible management of land, a sector marked by numerous tensions and disputes in the municipality.

According to municipal authorities, this meeting is part of the continuity of the commitments made by the mayor at his inauguration in February 2026, when he announced his determination to fight what he calls a “land mafia”.

The municipality thus intends to translate this priority into concrete actions, with the objectives of securing transactions, preventing disputes, and restoring the population’s trust.

The City Hall hopes that this consultation with the special prosecutor could constitute a decisive turning point in local land governance, as Abomey-Calavi continues to face strong pressure related to accelerated urban development.