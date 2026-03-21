“A world-class player,” Raúl García extols Lookman ahead of the Real Madrid–Atlético derby.

Having arrived this winter, Ademola Lookman has quickly established himself as a key figure at Atlético Madrid, to the point of winning Raúl García over, who sees in him a future world-class player.

The former Spanish international Raúl García did not spare praise for Ademola Lookman’s thunderous start in Atlético Madrid colors, going as far as to label him a “world-class player”. Having arrived this winter from Atalanta, the Nigerian international quickly established himself as a key piece of Diego Simeone’s system. In barely a few weeks, the 28-year-old winger has already posted solid numbers with four goals and four assists in thirteen appearances across all competitions.

A rise in form that hardly surprises the Spanish attacking midfielder. “He made a sensational entrance. It’s rare to establish himself in the team the way he did. I think he has the potential to become a world-class player.”, he told Europa Press, before adding: “His performances do not surprise me.” Notably brilliant during the two-legged tie won against Tottenham Hotspur, which secured qualification for the Champions League quarterfinals, Lookman distinguished himself again by being involved in the move that led to Julián Álvarez’s goal.

Now fully integrated with the Colchoneros, the Super Eagles’ striker intends to keep his momentum going. And that means the Madrid derby this Sunday against Real Madrid. The two neighbors face off tomorrow night at the Santiago Bernabeu starting at 9 p.m. (GMT+1), for the 29th matchday of La Liga.





