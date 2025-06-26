50 years of ECOWAS: between celebration and questioning, Benin raises its voice

- Publicité-

Gathered on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Lagos (Nigeria), the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) marked the fiftieth anniversary of the regional organization in an atmosphere tinged with uncertainties.

The event took place in a climate of growing tension, a few months after the fractious withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, three states now led by military juntas. Their departure has reignited geopolitical fractures and questioned ECOWAS’s ability to remain a driver of integration and stability.

It is in this context that Benin’s Foreign Minister, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, spoke candidly. While reaffirming Benin’s commitment to regional integration, he did not hide his bitterness over a perceived imbalance within the organization.

“ECOWAS was created with a promise of mutual aid, harmonious development, and fair distribution of wealth in the sub-region. But on certain points, we have not progressed.,” the foreign minister remarked.

A palpable frustration, especially as he points out that Benin does not benefit from the presence of any ECOWAS institution on its territory, unlike other member countries.

These are questions we are asking today. And the people of Benin are right to wonder: “What does Benin gain concretely from its membership in ECOWAS?”

Reforms or Silent Disintegration?

While calling not to dismiss the organization altogether, the Beninese foreign minister advocates for an honest review of the current functioning to prevent popular skepticism from turning into total rejection.

“If this isn’t corrected, all those who want to throw ECOWAS out with the baby and the bathwater will succeed,” he warns.