AccueilNewsDiplomacy31st Regional Assembly of the APF Africa: Cotonou hosts the event this Monday

31st Regional Assembly of the APF Africa: Cotonou hosts the event this Monday

Diplomacy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Diplomatie-678x355-1728x800_c Coopération
Diplomatie et Coopération - Photo: OIP
The economic capital of Benin is hosting the 31st African Regional Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie (APF) starting this Monday.

For several days, parliamentarians, representatives, and delegations from Francophone Africa will exchange ideas on strengthening institutions, parliamentary solidarity, and future prospects for a more united Francophonie.

The official proceedings began this Monday morning, with the agenda including reports, strategic discussions, and highlighting the reforms needed to enhance the role of parliaments in the Francophone space.

Present in Cotonou are Jean-François Ndongou, President of the National Assembly of Gabon, welcomed on Saturday, May 31st at Cotonou International Airport by the honorable Assan Seybou, Hilarion Etong, acting President of the APF and Vice-President of the National Assembly of Cameroon, who came to reaffirm the institution’s commitment to democratic governance based on dialogue and mutual respect.

In a brief statement to the press, Jean-François Ndongou praised the warm welcome of the Beninese people and expressed his hope for the outcome of the discussions. “It is with great commitment that we will approach this meeting,” he declared.

Reflecting on the recent political transition in Gabon, the President of the Gabonese National Assembly thanked the APF for its constant support, without sanctions or exclusion.

“La Francophonie has been present and faithful until the election of the new President,” he emphasized, then advocated for the implementation of legal mechanisms suited to managing democratic transitions: “It is a bump in the road. We need suitable mechanisms to deal with it.”

A session to evaluate and build

This 31st session is a key step in reviewing the commitments made at the previous assembly held in Yaoundé. It will also lay the groundwork for upcoming reforms to make Francophone parliamentary action more coherent, resilient, and integrated.

The APF thus reaffirms its mission to promote democracy, institutional dialogue, and sustainable development within the Francophone African space.

