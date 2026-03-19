Home Benin's 2026 General Elections 2026 presidential election: Sacca Fikara, an opposition figure, joins Wadagni’s camp.

2026 presidential election: Sacca Fikara, an opposition figure, joins Wadagni’s camp.

Just a few weeks before the presidential election scheduled for April 12, 2026, a notable political defection has been recorded in Benin’s political landscape. Sacca Fikara, a senior member of the opposition party Les Démocrates, has officially joined the list of supporters backing Romuald Wadagni, the candidate of the ruling camp for the presidential election.



Until now identified with the opposition, Sacca Fikara publicly announced his political choice during an event supporting Wadagni’s candidacy. His presence beside the majority’s candidate and his running mate Mariam Chabi Talata signals a shift in direction that observers say reflects the dynamics of support as the campaign approaches.



This defection takes place in a context where alliances and declarations of support are important elements of the candidates’ strategy, in a political landscape where only two tickets have been validated for the April 2026 poll.



Sacca Fikara, previously associated with Les Démocrates, thus lends his voice to Wadagni’s candidacy, marking an evolution in political backing ahead of the election.

Rubrique politique: BWT