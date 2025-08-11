2026 Presidential Election in Benin: diaspora called to enlist before September 30, 2025

- Advertisement -

The countdown has begun. In April 2026, the people of Benin will be called to the polls to elect the successor to President Patrice Talon, whose second and final constitutional term will come to an end.

In this context, the Beninese government is keen to ensure an inclusive participation of all citizens, including those living outside the national territory. It is in this regard that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an official call to the Beninese diaspora: all Beninese residing abroad are invited to register with the RAVIP no later than September 30, 2025.

- Publicité-

Enrollment in the Administrative Census for Population Identification (RAVIP, in French) is an essential step to be on the electoral list and exercise one’s right to vote in 2026. Beninese diplomatic representations abroad (embassies, consulates) are mobilized to welcome nationals wishing to comply with this civic requirement.

The documents required for registration are specified by consular services, and those interested are invited to approach the diplomatic structures closest to their place of residence.

- Publicité-

Beyond a simple duty, this act carries strong symbolic and political significance. Because to vote is to affirm one’s belonging to the Republic. It’s participating in shaping the national future, even from thousands of kilometers away from Cotonou or Parakou.

On the other hand, abstaining is equivalent to disengaging from a collective fate to which each citizen is called to contribute.

The registration deadline is set for September 30, 2025. Beninese authorities emphasize that every vote counts for the election of the next president.