2026 General Elections in Benin: ANIP sends the first electoral data to CENA

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
La CENA au Bénin
La CENA au Bénin Ph: RBM
The National Agency for Identification (ANIP) and the Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA) took a major step forward in the preparation for the 2026 general elections in Benin, this Monday, July 14, 2025.

In accordance with the electoral law, the first statistics from the Computerized Electoral List (LEI) were officially handed over to CENA, 180 days before the election.

Presented as preliminary data, these statistics enable CENA to refine its logistic planning, particularly regarding the number of ballot boxes, voter booths, polling stations, and voter estimates.

According to the President of CENA, Sacca Lafia, the data received covers all registered voters, including those from the diaspora. They include a detailed distribution by department, town, district, village or neighborhood, and even up to the polling station.

The ANIP, trough its General Director Aristide Adjinaçou, also introduced a breakdown by gender (men/women), thus responding to a specific request from CENA.

It’s important to note that this step doesn’t mark the end of the election process. Citizens still have the opportunity to transfer their polling center in the coming weeks. Moreover, registration operations continue to allow non-registered voters to be included in the electoral list before the deadline.

During the handover ceremony, both institutions reaffirmed their joint commitment to transparent, inclusive, and peaceful elections for all Beninese.

